The upcoming Apple iPhone 8 could have some major changes despite the previous reports. However, the overhaul might be something more than what the public has been expecting.

For months, rumors about the much-awaited flagship device have been swirling on the Internet. The Cupertino-based company must be preparing something special for the 10th anniversary of the advanced mobile device.

According to Komando, the Apple iPhone 8 might be made of plastic instead of glass, which has been the speculations. It could be curved around the smartphone.

Samsung, which is their prime rival when it comes to smartphones, would be their primary supplier for the proposed design. Plastic OLED is also used on their primary gadgets.

“The OLED version of the new iPhone will all be curved as Apple ordered all plastic OLED — not glass — from Samsung Display. Samsung is capable of supplying a little less than 100 million units of curved OLED displays to Apple,” a source claimed.

There has been a report in the past that Apple might find it hard to produce OLED-based materials. Apart from Samsung, LG Display Co., Sharp Corp. and Japan Display Inc. are also its suppliers.

“The combination of Apple’s stringent quality requirements and the difficulty of producing OLED panels will likely lead to supply constraints,” Dan Panzica, a supply chain analyst at IHS Markit, told Nikkei (via Indian Express).

On the other hand, instead of two, the company might release three variants of the Apple iPhone 8: a new 4.7-inch model, the 5.5-inch Plus model and a new 5.8-inch model.

Another report claimed that the phone might sport a foldable feature. Although Apple is yet to confirm these reports, loyal consumers must be expecting something huge and special as well.

