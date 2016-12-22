Apple AirPods Australia started arriving on December 19 Down Under.

The Cupertino-based company unveiled the Apple AirPods Australia last September 7 during the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus. Its latest flagship phones do away with the traditional headphone jacks. Hence, the innovation of headphones using the power of Bluetooth as earlier speculated.

Yet another difference from before is the new Apple AirPods Australia coming at a separate price of US$159 (AU$208). 9 to 5 mac reports that customers who ordered early online would likely start to receive theirs starting December 19.

Those unable to do so reportedly lined up outside Apple Stores in the city. As expected, demand for the AirPods is high. However, as early as now, Tone Deaf cautions users to be careful with their new wireless earbuds as the cost of replacement could be more worrisome than availability.

The publication cites the fineprint from the official iPhone service pricing page stating a fee for replacing a lost Apple AirPods Australia or its charging case. As stated, the battery service price is AU$69 each while a misplaced earbud would set a user back by AU$99 each.

Meanwhile, replacing a lost charging case will cost a user AU$99. Nonetheless, favorable feedback from users in Australia and New Zealand could make it a sensible expenditure. Indeed, the pairing process between the earbuds and the iPhone device is reportedly praiseworthy. Moreover, it offers improved sound quality than earlier presumed.

And here they are. About 50 pairs on shelves, more in the back and 6 demo pairs. Demand was high, people ran in store. Me included. pic.twitter.com/qg2c1gAqfX — Nic Morris (@nic_morris) December 18, 2016

Recent rumors about the Apple AirPods Australia hint at a possibility it would pair up with the MacBook Pro 2016. The company remains quiet on the subject. However, with the improvements to its other devices, the rumor might not be a farfetched idea. Let us know what you think.