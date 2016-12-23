Alaskan Bush People chronicles the escapades of the Brown family allegedly raised away from civilization. According to the definition of Discovery, the members are struggling to survive in the harsh Alaskan wilderness. However, the status of the family is controversial, according to media reports. Many believe that the family members spend most of their time outside of Alaska. Now speculations are high that such shocking revelations might sink Alaskan Bush People Season 6 in the coming days.

The Brown family includes patriarch Billy Brown, his wife Ami and their seven grown children – 5 boys and 2 girls – Matt, Joshua (Bam), Bear, Gabe, Noah and daughters Snowbird and Rain. The network describes that the kids were born and raised in the Alaskan wilderness.

Discovery Channel’s description states the family lives in a one-room cabin they built themselves in the Copper River Valley of Alaska. Of course this is after the family’s first cabin was seized and burned to the ground for being in the wrong location on public land, reported the show’s website. Now the family has decided to move even deeper into the Alaskan wilderness.

To date, they are being kept away from civilization for ‘six to nine months of the year without seeing an outsider’. They have even developed their own accent and dialect and refer to themselves as a ‘wolf pack’.

Now here is the bitter truth about the Browns:

Most fans are still unaware of the fact that Matt and Joshua were born in Texas, so they are not completely Bushy. Furthermore, Brown boys Joshua and Gabe were spotted at the coast of California last year. Unfortunately, it looks nothing like the harsh Alaskan wilderness. Living away from an urban civilization often makes people technologically challenged, but in the case of the Alaskan Bush People, things turned out to be different. Despite being born and raised in the bushy lifestyle, they seemed to be quite advanced in using gadgets and technology.

Much before Alaskan Bush People, Billy Brown gained popularity as an author for penning two books. One of them, ‘One Wave At A Time’, was the prime inspiration for the television series. Now there is a question: are they trying to re-create the journey described in the book?

Fan’s Finding!

The beauty of Alaskan Bush location prompted one fan to put a visit to Alaska on his bucket list- until he found out the painful truth about the Browns’ self-styled harsh life in the Alaskan outback, learned Blasting News.

The show is filmed in the Copper River Valley, where temperatures can drop to 60 degrees below zero during the winter. Thus, the actual filming of the Brown family’s so-called-struggle took place during the late summer months. Reports have it that the Brown family may not be struggling as much as the fans might believe.

Misguiding Description

Up until now, Discovery has described the Alaskan Bush People with misleading titles like “Deep in the Alaskan wilderness lives a newly discovered family who was born and raised wild.” Some fans and critics believe that the channel should take action and reveal a bit more about the truth behind the Brown family in Alaskan Bush People season 6– regardless of how disheartening that reality might be.

It is now tough to decide just how much of the show is authentic and how much is staged. Do you think such confusion is going to impact Alaskan Bush People Season 6 negatively? Will it lose its viewership further?