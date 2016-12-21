The year 2016 is about to end but football fans seem to have received the best AFL news of this year. They will now have a chance to watch A-League games live on TV.
On Tuesday, the Football Federation Australia announced that they have agreed to a 6-year deal with foundation broadcaster Fox Sports. It implies that fans will have free access to watch all A-League games live until 2023. The Guardian reports that the deal costs around $346 million.
However, fans should not rejoice completely since the deal is yet to confirm until next year. FFA still has one Saturday night match to another television partner. But many fans are positive that the deal will push through since it will benefit the organization.
If the deal is done, the Wellington Phoenix and the other A-League clubs will have bigger assistance from FFA. Hence, more football fans will know more of the great Australian players. The Australian reports that the deal with Fox Sports will help in the football development in Australia.
According to the FFA chairman Steven Lowy, it’s time to give their teams a space for improvement. “This six-year agreement gives us the certainty to continue to implement our strategy to grow the Hyundai A-League and the Westfield W-League,” he said.
Aside from actual audiences during games, TV audiences give a big impact to the A-League clubs and players. They will receive additional funding when FFA announced the deal. Furthermore, Fox Sports also seems happy with the future deal.
Under the deal, Fox Sports will broadcast all games of A-League games live. They will show one Saturday night match per week and it will be on free-to-air TV. Fans will have to wait for further announcements.
