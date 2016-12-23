Australian guitarist Michael Clifford of 5SOS has his own take on the “Om Telolet Om” meme, which has become viral these past few days. The trend was originally from Indonesia.

One day in November, the kids went off the streets of Ngabul, Jepara, Central Java. They encouraged the bus drivers to honk their horns as they shouted “Om Telolet Om.”

The phrase simply means “Sir, honk your horns, sir.” The drivers honked their bus horns as they passed by while the children cheered enthusiastically.

Afterward, the video appeared on Facebook and professional DJs began noticing it. The video then became viral; hence earning the title “Om Telolet Om” meme.

The short video gathered around 4.4 million views, according to Saxe Entertainment. Even celebrities like the 5SOS member give attention to it.

In one instance, the Aussie lad went on to Twitter to comment on the latest trend. He claimed that he himself shouted the phrase, but so far, it has not reached the Land Down Under yet.

just went outside and yelled om telolet om at a bus – obviously hasn't made it to Australia yet — michael cliffmas (@Michael5SOS) December 21, 2016

Recently, Clifford gave word as well on their plans after the Sounds Live Feels Live concert. He stated that they might do another tour in the coming months.

What keeps the fans excited is the revelation of their next album. Clifford said via Sugarscape that they will be working on their next material after the boys’ vacation.

“This year has been an incredible one for us, and although it’s not over yet, we’re looking forward to doing another tour again after we take some time off and write a new album,” the 5SOS guitarist said. “It’s going to be a real opportunity to grow more as people and learn more about ourselves/the world.”

We’ll post updates about the upcoming 5SOS third album so make sure to check ANN for more news regularly.