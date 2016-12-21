5SOS brings you this funny Christmas Santa game that will let you win prizes. Are you excited to know more?

Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin will allow you to bag surprising prizes by joining the game. What to do? Simply shake each of the members and they will let you know if you will bag a reward.

It might be a fun way for 5SOS to thank their supporters and give them this present in Christmas season. Get to know more about the game by clicking the link here.

Meanwhile, the boys from the Land Down Under celebrated their 5th year as a group. They started their career in 2011 as YouTube stars.

Eventually, One Direction noticed the incredible talent of the quartet. The popular British boy band invited them to play in two of their world tours. Although some were confused about their musical genre, the Aussie lad proved that they can rock. So far, the boys already released two successful full-length albums, and a third is on its way.

Clifford announced that they will be working on a new material after the second headliner concert Sounds Live Feels Live which ended in November.

“This year has been an incredible one for us, and although it’s not over yet, we’re looking forward to doing another tour again after we take some time off and write a new album,” he said via Sugarscape. “It’s going to be a real opportunity to grow more as people and learn more about ourselves/the world.”

Recently, the drummer teased his fans on social media about the progress of the 5SOS third album. “Love to all the humans. I’m at home hanging with @calumhood and writing all the songs for next year,” he wrote along with his latest Instagram photo.

Stick with us to get to know more about 5SOS future plans.