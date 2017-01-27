The preliminary competition of the Miss Universe 2017 has been aired via live stream from Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena. In this, all contestants face the public and the judges for the first time. During this show, all 86 ladies showed off their swimsuits and evening gowns. The 12 best contestants would be selected and announced during the telecast.

The contestants also presented their national costumes. The Miss Universe Australia 2016, Caris Tiivel, 27 years old, hopes that her costume would raise awareness about the Great Barrier Reef and coral bleaching. “We wanted to raise awareness about the coral bleaching that’s happening,” Tiivel said. “The Great Barrier Reef is the largest living structure in the world … so it’s important to keep it going for future generations.”

The gown, which would be one of the four outfits Tiivel will use in the competition in the Philippines, was created by the Australian fashion designer, Steph Audino. However, the gown caused some criticisms. Nevertheless, Tiivel says that she was already preparing herself for any judgments.

Fans of the competition can vote for their favorite beauty queen during each stage of this contest. When combined with the fan vote worldwide, the judges’ vote will determine this year’s winner of the beauty pageant. Steve Harvey would host Miss Universe once again. Ashley Graham will host the show from backstage.

The newly crowned Miss Universe would move to a luxury apartment in New York. This would be her home base while she goes around the world and does her mission. According to Heavy.com, the judges for the preliminaries include: Fred Nelson: President/Executive Producer of the People’s Choice Awards, Francine LeFrak: a social entrepreneur and women’s empowerment activist, Riyo Mori: Miss Universe 2007, Dayanara Torres: a former UNICEF ambassador and Miss Universe from Puerto Rico,Cynthia Bailey: a model and star on Real Housewives of Atlanta and Rob Goldstone: former journalist and international marketing director.